Two soldiers killed in militant attack on army quick reaction team in J&K

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an army Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said.

They said the Quick Reaction Team came under indiscriminate firing by two-three ultras, who were travelling in a van, this afternoon at a crowded area in Khushipora of Parimpora.

Police said the two soldiers were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed.

A defence spokesperson added, "They (the injured soldiers) were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries."

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.

"Being a crowded area, our troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualty and collateral damage," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Kashmir IG informed the reporters, "Three terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. Two are probably Pakistani and one local."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via