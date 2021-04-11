OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Two staffers of hospitals in Thane held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

THANE : Two employees of separate hospitals were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for COVID-19 treatment, at rates ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 per vial, an official said.

Officials of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch also seized 21 vials of the injection from the accused Atif Anjum (22) and Pramod Thakur (31) who were arrested from separate locations in Thane, a release said.

The duo had procured the vials from hospitals they are working with and were trying to sell them illegally at exorbitant rates in a bid to make a fast buck.

