Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Two staffers of hospitals in Thane held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two staffers of hospitals in Thane held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Premium
The duo had procured the vials from hospitals they are working with and were trying to sell them illegally at exorbitant rates
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST PTI

Two employees of separate hospitals in Thane were arrested for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for Covid-19 treatment, at rates ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 per vial, an official said

THANE : Two employees of separate hospitals were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for COVID-19 treatment, at rates ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 per vial, an official said.

Two employees of separate hospitals were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for COVID-19 treatment, at rates ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 per vial, an official said.

Officials of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch also seized 21 vials of the injection from the accused Atif Anjum (22) and Pramod Thakur (31) who were arrested from separate locations in Thane, a release said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Officials of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch also seized 21 vials of the injection from the accused Atif Anjum (22) and Pramod Thakur (31) who were arrested from separate locations in Thane, a release said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The duo had procured the vials from hospitals they are working with and were trying to sell them illegally at exorbitant rates in a bid to make a fast buck.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.