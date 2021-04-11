Two staffers of hospitals in Thane held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two employees of separate hospitals in Thane were arrested for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for Covid-19 treatment, at rates ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per vial, an official said

THANE : Two employees of separate hospitals were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday for trying to sell Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for COVID-19 treatment, at rates ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per vial, an official said.

The duo had procured the vials from hospitals they are working with and were trying to sell them illegally at exorbitant rates in a bid to make a fast buck.

