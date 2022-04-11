Two students at a private school in Ghaziabad tested COVID positive after which the school has been shut for three days, news agency ANI reported.

According to the school administration, the institute will remain shut for three days.

"Classes will continue online," said the school administration.

“Uttar Pradesh | Two students at a private school in Ghaziabad tested COVID positive. As per the school administration, the school was shut for 3 days, and classes to continue online. Details awaited," news agency ANI tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh | Two students at a private school in Ghaziabad tested COVID positive. As per school administration, school shut for 3 days, classes to continue online.



Details awaited — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2022

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!