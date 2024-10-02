Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

  • Phillip Shah and Sushant Chakravarti who died by suicide after jumping off Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), were reportedly under stress due to business and work related issues, respectively.

Livemint
Updated2 Oct 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Illuminated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu after its inauguration in Mumbai on January 12.
Illuminated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu after its inauguration in Mumbai on January 12. (PTI)

In a span of two days, two people ended their lives by jumping off the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu.

Around 9am on Wednesday, a businessman from the Matunga area of Mumbai parked his car on Atal Setu and jumped into the sea.

The deceased has been identified as Phillip Shah. The identity was confirmed after police found his Aadhaar card and contacted the family.

Also Read | Govinda shooting incident: Mumbai crime branch initiates enquiry, meet actor

According to Indian Express report, police said that Shah was depressed for the past few months, and the family suspects that he ended his life because of it.

“At around 9 am, we received information that an unknown person stopped his vehicle on the northbound stretch at around 14.4 kilometres from Navi Mumbai and jumped into the sea.” Express quoted Anjum Bagwan, Senior Police Inspector of Nhava Sheva police station, as saying.

Police have registered a case of of accidental death and further probe is underway.

Also Read | Man stops SUV on Mumbai’s Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the body of a 40-year-old banker Sushant Chakravarti who jumped off the Atal Setu was found washed up on the seashore.

Like Shah, Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea on Monday morning.

Following the incident, passerby alerted the authorities and a search operation was launched.

Also Read | ’Atal Setu not a picnic spot!’: Mumbai police warns as motorists stop for selfi

Chakravarti's wife too claimed he had work pressure.

Chakravarti is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.

About Atal Setu

The sea bridge - ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTwo suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.