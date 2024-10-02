Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

In a span of two days, two people ended their lives by jumping off the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu.

Around 9am on Wednesday, a businessman from the Matunga area of Mumbai parked his car on Atal Setu and jumped into the sea.

The deceased has been identified as Phillip Shah. The identity was confirmed after police found his Aadhaar card and contacted the family.

According to Indian Express report, police said that Shah was depressed for the past few months, and the family suspects that he ended his life because of it.

“At around 9 am, we received information that an unknown person stopped his vehicle on the northbound stretch at around 14.4 kilometres from Navi Mumbai and jumped into the sea.” Express quoted Anjum Bagwan, Senior Police Inspector of Nhava Sheva police station, as saying.

Police have registered a case of of accidental death and further probe is underway.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the body of a 40-year-old banker Sushant Chakravarti who jumped off the Atal Setu was found washed up on the seashore.

Like Shah, Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea on Monday morning.

Following the incident, passerby alerted the authorities and a search operation was launched.

Chakravarti's wife too claimed he had work pressure.

Chakravarti is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.