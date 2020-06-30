Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Two Taj hotels receive bomb threat calls in Mumbai
Taj Mahal Palace and Hotel was the site of a massive terror attack which saw around 167 deaths in 2008.

Two Taj hotels receive bomb threat calls in Mumbai

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • The caller purportedly identified himself to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan
  • The hotel chain added that its safety and security teams have ensured that all its protocols and guidelines are being followed

The Indian Hotel Company Ltd's (IHCL) two Mumbai hotels — Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End — received threat calls on Monday night from Pakistan. Following this, Mumbai Police beefed up its security at the two five star hotels.

The Indian Hotel Company Ltd's (IHCL) two Mumbai hotels — Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End — received threat calls on Monday night from Pakistan. Following this, Mumbai Police beefed up its security at the two five star hotels.

The caller purportedly identified himself to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan.

The caller purportedly identified himself to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IHCL in a statement said it immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and is providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies.

"We would like to reassure our guests and associates that all adequate steps are being taken towards the safety of the premises," IHCL Spokesperson said in a statement.

The hotel chain added that its safety and security teams have ensured that all its protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets.

In 2008, Taj Mahal Palace and Hotel located in Mumbai's Colaba, was the site of a massive terror attack which saw around 167 deaths. Taj Lands End is located in suburban Bandra.

Both the hotels are shut in the wake of covid-19 outbreak. Nevertheless security has been beefed up at and around the hotels.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated