Two Taj hotels receive bomb threat calls in Mumbai

The Indian Hotel Company Ltd's (IHCL) two Mumbai hotels — Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End — received threat calls on Monday night from Pakistan. Following this, Mumbai Police beefed up its security at the two five star hotels.

The Indian Hotel Company Ltd's (IHCL) two Mumbai hotels — Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End — received threat calls on Monday night from Pakistan. Following this, Mumbai Police beefed up its security at the two five star hotels.

The caller purportedly identified himself to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan.

The caller purportedly identified himself to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Pakistan. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

IHCL in a statement said it immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and is providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies.

"We would like to reassure our guests and associates that all adequate steps are being taken towards the safety of the premises," IHCL Spokesperson said in a statement.

The hotel chain added that its safety and security teams have ensured that all its protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets.

In 2008, Taj Mahal Palace and Hotel located in Mumbai's Colaba, was the site of a massive terror attack which saw around 167 deaths. Taj Lands End is located in suburban Bandra.

Both the hotels are shut in the wake of covid-19 outbreak. Nevertheless security has been beefed up at and around the hotels.

Topics Taj Hotel