Two terrorist associates arrested in joint operation by Indian Army, CRPF in J&K's Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday that two terrorist associates were arrested in the DK Pora area of Shopian. They were arrested in a joint operation by Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian and CRPF 178 Bn.
“Two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials were also recovered,” Shopian police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
They added that FIR has also been registered.
“Further investigation is underway,” police said.
