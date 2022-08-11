J&K: Two terrorists carry out suicide attack on an Army company near Rajouri, both killed1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- Both terrorists have been killed while three troops of the Indian Army troops have lost their lives
Two terrorists attempting to infiltrate an army company operating base in Pargal in the Darhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were neutralised, an Army official said on Thursday.
In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. “Both the terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives and the operations in progress," according to Indian Army officials as quoted by news agency ANI.
“As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place. Additional parties have been despatched for the location which is around 6 km from police station Darhal," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone,Singh said to Hindustan Times.
Officials said that it was a suicide attack that was foiled by the alert sentry on guard duty.
The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.
