“As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place. Additional parties have been despatched for the location which is around 6 km from police station Darhal," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone,Singh said to Hindustan Times.

