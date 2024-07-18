Hello User
Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration attempt at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration attempt at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Livemint

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The infiltration bid was foiled in the Keran sector of Kupwara on the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces killed two terrorists as they thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Thursday.

“An Infiltration attempt has been successfully prevented with the elimination of two terrorists today on #LoC in Keran Sector, #Kupwara," Chinar corps, Indian Army, said. The anti-infiltration operations are still on.

Earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. They were first threated at a government hospital in Doda and later airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army chopper, news agency ANI reported.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil, reached the encounter site at Kashtigarh in Doda. "A search operation is underway. I cannot share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful," he was quoted as saying.

The encounter was reported days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda.

According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to pay homage to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda. (ANI)

