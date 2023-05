Two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla encounter, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Thursday.

The identities of the terrorists are currently being ascertained.

In addition, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

#Encounter has started in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 3, 2023

The police had prior informed that the encounter has started in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Further details are awaited.