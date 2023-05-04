Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla encounter, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Thursday.
The identities of the terrorists are currently being ascertained.
In addition, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter.
The police had prior informed that the encounter has started in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla.
Further details are awaited.
