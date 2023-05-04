Hello User
Home / News / India /  Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST Livemint
Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter. (File Photo: AFP)

The identities of the terrorists are currently being ascertained.

Two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla encounter, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Thursday.

In addition, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

The police had prior informed that the encounter has started in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Further details are awaited.

