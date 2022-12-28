Chennai: A woman and her six-year-old daughter, who returned from China via Colombo, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu, Press Trust of India reported, citing a senior health official. The woman, hailing from Virudhunagar near Madurai, and her daughter were subjected to RT-PCR test at the airport when they landed on Tuesday and the results turned positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Both are under home isolation and their samples would be sent to the state lab for whole genomic sequencing, the report said.

According to the data released today, India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647) while the death toll stands at 5,30,696. 1,34,995 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14%.

Tamil Nadu had 55 active covid cases, up 4 in last 24 hours.

Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

He cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He also asked people to refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure a high-level of preparedness.

According to the ministry's website, 220.07 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Tamil Nadu government had intensified the screening of all passengers who arrived at the four airports in the state immediately after the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in China and other countries.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while inspecting a COVID-19 mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, here had said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the outbreak, if any.