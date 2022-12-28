Two test covid-positive in Tamil Nadu after returning from China

Chennai: A woman and her six-year-old daughter, who returned from China via Colombo, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu, Press Trust of India reported, citing a senior health official. The woman, hailing from Virudhunagar near Madurai, and her daughter were subjected to RT-PCR test at the airport when they landed on Tuesday and the results turned positive for coronavirus, the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}