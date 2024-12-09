Two trainee pilots died and two others were injured after their car crashed into a tree in Pune, Maharashtra. The accident, linked to drunk driving, occurred on Baramati-Bhigwan Road. The vehicle lost control at a sharp bend, resulting in severe impact.

Two trainee pilots were killed and another two are injured due to a drunk driving accident in early in the morning on December 9 in Baramati region of Pune district, according to a PTI report citing local police.

The car the four were travelling in crashed into a tree causing the deaths and injuries. All of the victims were trainee pilots associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati, police added.

What Happened? According to the PTI reported citing a Pune Division Police official, the accident occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan road around 3.30 am on December 9 (today). The official said that it was a result of drunk driving as the victims had had a small party before.

The impact was so severe that two trainee pilots, identified as Aditya Kanase and Takshu Sharma (both 21 years old), were killed on the spot, and another two passengers in the four-wheeler — driver Krishna Singh and Cheshta Bishnoi, were grievously injured. The two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, as per the report.

"They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner. The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division told the news agency.

3 Dead in Sonbhadra Road Crash Meanwhile in another road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, three men in their 20s have been killed after their motorcycle swerved out of control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road, local police told PTI.

The accident took place around 7 pm on (December 8) Sunday, according to a police official. "The motorcycle went out of control near village Bilrua and fell into the ditch, due to which three youths riding on it suffered injuries. On being alerted, the local Kon police reached the spot and took all of them to the Community Health Centre in Kon where doctors declared them dead," Police Circle Officer Harsh Pandey told the news agency.

Inspector in-charge of Kon police station Gopal Gupta said the three were not wearing helmets. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)