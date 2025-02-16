’Two trains having same initial Prayagraj...’: Police REVEALS New Delhi Railway Station stampede cause

The Delhi Police revealed details of the investigation into the New Delhi Railway Station stampede on Sunday. The Delhi Police said the incident happened because of the “confusion” over the announcement of the trains “having the same initial name starting with 'Prayagraj'.”

“The announcement of the Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion because the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14. People who couldn't reach to their train at Platform 14 thought their train was arriving at Platform 16 leading to the stampede. Additionally, there were 4 trains heading to Prayagraj, out of which 3 were delayed, causing unexpected overcrowding,” the Delhi Police said.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police held a high-level meeting to discuss the initial inquiry report on the New Delhi Railway station stampede and initiated an inquest proceeding headed by a DCP-rank officer.

At least 18 people were killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

The incident took place around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

At the time of the stampede, the train placement at New Delhi Railway Station was as follows: Prayagraj Express at Platform 14, Magadh Express at Platform 12, Swatantrata Senani Express at Platform 13, and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani at Platform 15, with the latter three trains running delayed via Kumbh.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh for the seriously injured and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Giving update on train schedule, DCP Railway KPS Malhotra said as of now Prayagraj Special train will run from platform number 16 and then Vande Bharat will run.

Criticising the railway administration for the stampede, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said: "The last moment announcement to change platform caused the stampede. There was no administration, who could stop people... According to government data, 18 have died, and many are injured... My complaint is that the railways were built to provide low-cost travel facilities to the people but now it is being turned into a mere means of earning."