Home >News >India >Two trains with COVID-19 isolation coaches deployed at Patna Junction
RPF personnel inspect a train coach which has been modified into a COVID-19 Isolation Coach (Photo: PTI) (PTI)
RPF personnel inspect a train coach which has been modified into a COVID-19 Isolation Coach (Photo: PTI) (PTI)

Two trains with COVID-19 isolation coaches deployed at Patna Junction

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 07:04 PM IST ANI

  • Railways deployed two trains with 21 coaches each which can accommodate 640 people, on the platform numbers 6 and 7 of Patna junction, as COVID-19 isolation coaches
  • Patna district administration has announced a complete lockdown for a week starting from July 10 to July 16

PATNA : The Indian Railways deployed two trains with 21 COVID-19 isolation coaches each at Patna Junction on Thursday.

Patna district administration has announced a complete lockdown for a week starting from July 10 to July 16.

Supporting the district administration, the Railways deployed two trains with 21 coaches each which can accommodate 640 people, on the platform numbers 6 and 7. It has been deployed for the COVID-19 suspects identified in the city.

Dr Nilesh Kumar, Station Director of Patna Junction said, "Both these platforms have been cordoned off to prevent the coronavirus spread. The two staircases and ramps connecting the platforms to the other parts of the station , have been completely closed."

"We have also made the arrangements to allow the entry of people coming for the isolation and the doctor or the concerned people by creating the security circle on a bridge. The front and back of the platform are also sealed," Kumar said.

If needed, the railway has kept many coaches reserved, which can be provided on the request of District Administration.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout