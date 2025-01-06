Two cars were spotted plying on the roads of roads of south Mumbai with identical number plates on Monday — prompting a police investigation. The bizarre incident came to light after Ertiga car owner Sakir Ali encountered another vehicle (with the same model, colour and registration number) while driving past the Gateway of India.

“When I was going to drop my client, I saw another car with the same number plate. The owner of the car with the same number plate tried to run away when I approached him. The traffic police caught him...I had complained about this earlier too, but no action was being taken,” he said.

The Nariman Point resident is the original owner of an Ertiga car with the license number MH01 EE 2388. Both the cars were brought to the Colaba Police Station after Ali reported the other vehicle. According to the police, the other car had deliberately changed its registration details after failing to repay a car loan.

"The incident came to light at around 12.30 pm when someone observed that two SUVs were parked close to each other outside the hotel after which traffic police was informed. A probe is underway on how two cars had the same number plates and which one these was forged," a police official confirmed.

It was found during investigation that Prasad Kadam — a resident of Seawoods in adjacent Navi Mumbai — had intentionally made changes to his car's number plate. He had done this after taking a car loan from Chola Mandlam and finding himself unable to pay the amount.

The Colaba Police said a probe into the matter remained underway. Officials added that the statements of the drivers were being recorded and further action would follow based on the details they gave.