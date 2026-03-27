Two VIP tickets for MLAs? D K Shivakumar says four IPL tickets not possible after Karnataka Assembly Speaker's directive

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday that four tickets for IPL matches cannot be given to MLAs. Instead he has requested for two tickets if the family members of the political leaders attend the match in Bengaluru.

“...Four tickets can't be given. So, every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one seat each. Now, we have requested them to give two tickets if the family members go. For tomorrow's first match, they will get two tickets. For the next match, we will discuss later,” Shivakumar told reporters.

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His comments came after Speaker U T Khader had asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the stadium during matches.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start on Friday, 28 March at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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On Thursday, Khader had issued the direction to the government after several MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka from the BJP, claimed they were given just one ticket and not provided proper seating facilities during matches.

Some members also demanded a separate lounge for legislators at the stadium, reported news wire PTI.

What U T Khader had said? After the issue was raised in the Assembly on Thursday, Speaker U T Khader had asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the stadium during matches. The members had alleged they were treated with "disrespect" by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the venue.

"MLAs have a right, because they are part of the system, they are part of the government. Earlier also some respect had been given to all of them. With a lot of difficulty and all the pressure we have permitted them," he said in an apparent reference to the KSCA being allowed to hold matches after last year's stampede incident during RCB's IPL victory celebrations that left 11 persons dead and many injured.

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"I will speak to the President and others (at KSCA), I want to see that our MLAs are accommodated. Today I'm on that job," Shivakuamr had told reporters earlier in the day.

BJP MP slams MLAs for ‘pleading for tickets’ BJP MP Tejasvi Surya reportedly criticised the MLAs for ‘pleading for tickets’ for the marquee event.

"Had the Karnataka MLAs spent time in the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) discussing safety and security preparedness for IPL fans, it would have upheld the dignity of the House. Instead, we saw MLAs pleading and even threatening for free tickets for themselves and their families."

This is not just a poor priority and exposes a deeper problem - "a VIP mindset that sees public office as entitlement."

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"Why should any sports body owe MLAs anything. Why should elected representatives expect privileges denied to ordinary citizens," he asked.

Asserting that the public office is not a privilege and that it is a responsibility, the Bengaluru South MP said, "This culture must end."

Responding, Shivakumar said, "Let Mr Tejasvi Surya give his gyan (advice) to his party members, not me."

(with inputs from agencies)

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