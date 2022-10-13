Two-day conference of states’ power, renewable energy ministries to begin on Friday

The agenda for discussion during the conference includes viability of DISCOMs, smart metering, renewable energy and storage, power sector reforms, rights of electricity consumers and energy conservation
New Delhi: A two-day conference of ministries of power and new and renewable energy of states and union territories will begin on Friday at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Union minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh will inaugurate the conference.
“The agenda for discussion during the conference includes viability of DISCOMs, smart metering, renewable energy and storage, power sector reforms, rights of electricity consumers and energy conservation," said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The report on performance of power utilities for financial year 2020-21, published by Power Finance Corporation under the Ministry of Power will also be released during the conference.
Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilizers will attend the Conference along with the ministers and secretaries of Power and NRE from States and UTs. Senior officials from the Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy and the heads of Power Sector CPSEs will also be present.
