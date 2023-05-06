Two-month campaign to eliminate fake invoice issuers starts on May 161 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Once identified, both central and state indirect tax administrations will take appropriate action, according to an individual familiar with the matter
NEW DELHI: Central and state indirect tax authorities will launch a two-month drive from 16 May to weed out entities that secure Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations wrongfully, generate fake invoices and pass on bogus tax credits to other entities without any actual sales.
