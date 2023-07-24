Many people are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh city on 24 July. The NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot and search and rescue operations is currently underway.

Meanwhile, this comes day after the city witnessed torrential rains and water logging. Junagadh city recorded 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several parts, leaving damaged cars piled on each other and carcasses of cattle swept away in flash floods.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places have been predicted for today in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar and Dwarka. As per IMD, Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Anand, Bharuch and Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar and Kutch. On Sunday, IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

Speaking of Junagadh, Collector Anil Ranavasiya had siad, "Water receded from the city after the rains stopped. Around 200 people were rescued and 750 shifted from low-lying areas in the city. Another 2,220 people were shifted to safer places in rural areas adjoining the city as a proactive measure." The effort to restore electricity was nearly completed, and food packets were being distributed to people living in shelters, he said.

