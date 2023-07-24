As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places have been predicted for today in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar and Dwarka. As per IMD, Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Anand, Bharuch and Surat; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar and Kutch. On Sunday, IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

