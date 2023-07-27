Govt weighs legal action, recovery procedure against FAME defaulters

Govt weighs legal action, recovery procedure against FAME defaulters2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Seven companies—Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility and Lohia Auto—have been found guilty of wrongfully claiming subsidies under the FAME II scheme, after assembling vehicles in the country with imported products
New Delhi: Even as two-wheeler electric (EV) makers have written to the prime minister’s office (PMO) and the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) seeking waiver of the overall penalty of ₹469 crore, Union government is unlikely to relent and plans to take them to court if the penalties are not paid in next few days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×