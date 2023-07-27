Govt weighs legal action, recovery procedure against FAME defaulters

New Delhi: Even as two-wheeler electric (EV) makers have written to the prime minister’s office (PMO) and the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) seeking waiver of the overall penalty of ₹469 crore, Union government is unlikely to relent and plans to take them to court if the penalties are not paid in next few days.

Seven companies—Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility and Lohia Auto—have been found guilty of wrongfully claiming subsidies under the FAME II scheme, after assembling vehicles in the country with imported products. Under the scheme, companies manufacturing their product completely in India are eligible for government support.

Recently, these companies through the industry body Society for Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) had reached out to the PMO and the ministry seeking a waiver of the penalty, and withdrawal of the notices.

Officials said despite the requests, the government would initiate legal action and recovery procedure against these players in case they are default on the repayment of subsidies within the given timeline. The companies have to repay the subsidy amount within one week.

“When it was said manufacture in India, they did not manufacture in India. There is no question of relent, as they have violated the law. We have given notices to them, if they don’t return the subsidy, we will initiate recovery procedures, we will go to the court," said an official.

The ministry had initiated a probe regarding alleged misapropriation of subsidies under the ₹10,000 crore under the FAME scheme.

Automakers under the scheme are eligible for subsidies under a condition that the vehicles and their components are completely manufactured in India under the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP). PMP is aimed at promoting indigenous manufacturing of electric vehicles, and inputs of sub-assemblies. While companies have been found importing products and assembling in the country, thereby flouting the indigenization norms, according to officials.

In a recent response in parliament, the minister of state for heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said the ministry has received 17 complaints regarding misappropriation of subsidies under FAME India phase II scheme by some electric vehicle manufacturers.

“The complaints are mainly related to the violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under FAME India Scheme Phase-II. All the complaint cases have been referred to the testing agencies for re-verification. After examination of reports in respect of two OEMs, models of these two OEMs have been suspended from FAME scheme," the minister said in written reply without divulging their names.

Queries sent to MHI, PMO, Hero Electric and Revolt Motors remained unanswered till press time. Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Benling India, Amo Mobility and Lohia Auto could not be reached.

He also said the processing of their pending claims has been stopped till they submit sufficient evidence to show their compliance to PMP timelines.