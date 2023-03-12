Two-wheeler, passenger-vehicle exports decline in Feb2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:38 PM IST
- Total three-wheeler shipments declined by 45 per cent to 19,640 units in February from 35,997 units in the same month last year.
Exports of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers from India declined by 35 per cent in February mainly due to the weakening of currencies against the US dollar in destination countries, especially in the African continent.
