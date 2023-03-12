Two-wheeler, passenger-vehicle exports decline in Feb

As per the given statement, the exports of two-wheelers witnessed a decline of 37% in February this year compared to the same period last year. The number of shipments decreased from 3,75,689 units in the year-ago period to 2,35,087 units last month. Motorcycle exports also decreased from 3,49,221 units to 2,01,097 units during the same period, indicating a drop of 42%.