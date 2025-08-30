Two-year-old female leopard killed in road accident on Gurugram-Faridabad stretch

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old female leopard was found dead on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday night, reported The Tribune on Saturday.

Following the incident, a local NGO alerted wildlife authorities, who reached the spot and took the body into custody for postmortem examination.

“It appears to be a hit-and-run case and is surely a big loss for us. The postmortem is underway. Speeding vehicles at night on this stretch are definitely a matter of concern,” said wildlife officer R K Jangra, while speaking to The Tribune.

According to the details, the Gurugram-Faridabad road runs along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary to the north and the Aravallis to the south.

The officials noted that leopards frequently cross this road while moving between these two areas, which increases the risk of accidents.

In recent years, sightings have become more frequent and estimates suggest that around 50 leopards inhabit the Aravalli stretch in Gurugram. Earlier in 2019, a leopard was killed in a road accident on the same stretch.

For a long time, the environmentalists have advocated for a “wildlife corridor” to enable safe passage for animals across the road. No permanent solution has been implemented, though the Haryana government has made assurances over the past two decades.

The report added that the state is proceeding with plans to develop a 10,000-hectare safari in the Aravallis.

Leopard leaps at a speeding bike near Tirupati: A month ago, a video surfaced on social media showing a leopard leaping at a speeding bike near Tirupati. Luckily, the bikers had a miraculously narrow escape from the wild cat attack near the Zoo Park Road.

Here's the chilling video of the incident:

