Type 1 Diabetes: ICMR’s new guidelines in 10 points

Blood glucose monitoring

In individuals with Type 1 Diabetes, blood glucose monitoring is an important element in predicting glycemic control. In young children, especially those with poor glycemic control, the frequency of daily Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) might range from four to six times per day. In youngsters with improved glycemic control, a more liberal SMBG of two-three times per day may be recommended. For some people, even monitoring 1-2 blood glucose levels may be difficult due to financial constraints. Testing could be limited to sick days and hypoglycemic episodes, with a "basic minimum" of two to four times per day for two to three consecutive days per month.