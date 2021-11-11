New Delhi: Type 2 diabetes patients inflicted with SARS-CoV-2 witness significantly more fatigue when compared with patients without a history of covid-19 , showed a new study.

The study, conducted jointly by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Fortis C-DOC with others and published in the journal, Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, said the results show that diabetes complicates course of covid-19 and results in excess morbidity and mortality. Presence of diabetes also influences post covid syndrome or long covid-19 via various pathophysiological mechanisms. The study done on over 108 type 2 diabetes patients further said diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients.

Patients studied included 52 Type 2 diabetes patients who had suffered from covid-19 with mild to moderate severity; 56 Type 2 diabetes patients who did not suffer from covid-19. Both groups were matched for age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin and vitamin D levels.

The study found that T2D patients who had covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue when compared with patients who did not have Covid-19 but both groups had comparable handgrip strength.

“T2D with previous COVID-19 infection and who had Fatigue score > 4 have (high fatigue level) had significant higher inflammation markers during acute illness, and post covid-19, had increased post prandial blood glucose levels, lost more weight, had reduced physical activity and showed significantly lower handgrip strength as compared to those with Fatigue score < 4. Overall, high fatigue seems to result from severe COVID-19, and high blood sugar levels," the study said.

The results further showed that rehabilitation of those with fatigue score>4 after acute infection would require careful attention to nutrition, glycemic control and graduated physical activity protocol.

“These findings are particularly relevant in view of increased prevalence of severe diabetes during times of covid-19. Fatigue is a predominant and very debilitating factor, present afterwards in both hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID patients. Fatigue and associated symptoms decrease quality of life and interfere with normal working capacity. It is imperative, therefore, for chronic diabetic patients to follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and go for regular health checks," said Dr Anoop Misra, executive chairman and director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis C-DOC.

Misra suggested that covid-19 fatigue should be addressed through a multidisciplinary approach which includes the treating clinician, psychological counsellor, nutritionist, and physical therapy expert. Blood glucose and blood pressure should be optimal and more aggressive glycemic management is required.

“Special care must be taken regarding nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements should be used as required. Exercise and physiotherapy should be started early after covid-19 as it may benefit not only fatigue but cardiovascular and pulmonary health and mental well-being of the patient," said Misra.

