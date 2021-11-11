Type 2 diabetes patients show high fatigue post covid-19

The study, conducted jointly by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Fortis C-DOC with others and published in the journal, Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, said the results show that diabetes complicates course of covid-19 and results in excess morbidity and mortality. Presence of diabetes also influences post covid syndrome or long covid-19 via various pathophysiological mechanisms. The study done on over 108 type 2 diabetes patients further said diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients.