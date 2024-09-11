Typhoon Yagi: Over 141 dead in flash floods in Vietnam

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said

AP
Published11 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
A woman rows a boat along a flooded street carrying packages of food in Thai Nguyen province on September 10, 2024, in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi hitting northern Vietnam.
A woman rows a boat along a flooded street carrying packages of food in Thai Nguyen province on September 10, 2024, in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi hitting northern Vietnam. (AFP)

A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as the death toll from typhoon-related flooding climbed to 141 on Wednesday.

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said the flash flood gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

About a dozen people have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others.

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph) and despite weakening on Sunday, downpours have continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

11 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
