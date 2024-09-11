Typhoon Yagi: Over 141 dead in flash floods in Vietnam

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said

A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as the death toll from typhoon-related flooding climbed to 141 on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said the flash flood gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

About a dozen people have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said.