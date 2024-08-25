The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Modi government over its announcement of the UPS scheme, saying the 'U' stands for Modi government's ‘U-turns’

After the Centre on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which provides an assured minimum pension, family pension and an option for central government employees covered under National Pension Scheme (NPS) to continue with it or opt for the new scheme, the opposition asserted that the Modi government’s move was a result of its persistent demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the opposition parties were demanding to bring back of the old pension scheme (OPS) which was replaced by new pension scheme (NPS) in 2004.

The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Modi government over its announcement of the UPS scheme, saying the 'U' stands for Modi government's "U-turns".

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge taking a dig at the government, posted, "The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister."

"Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," Kharge said.

"We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government!" the Congress chief said in his post on X.

Speaking to ANI, another Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the government should have approved the UPS earlier.

"The job the government should have done much earlier, they are doing it now out of pressure. The whole opposition has been saying that the government must make some decision regarding pensions. Retired employees should get a pension based on their salary (before retirement), not just 50 per cent (of their salary) but they should get 100 per cent (of their salary. A central government employee retires after working for the country and this is what you are announcing for such people. They are creating confusion," Alvi said.

Reacting to the UPS announcement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that because of the opposition's demand, the central government approved the scheme.

"By bringing in the Unified Pension Scheme, the central government has proved that, due to the opposition's demand for a pension scheme since the last few months, they had to do so. This time the BJP won only 240 seats, so they know they had to bring some scheme for central government employees. Also, the election is going to be held in 4 states. They could have brought this scheme earlier as well," Dubey said

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi government minister and AAP leader claimed that the BJP had come to its senses and would very soon roll back their other decisions, like the Agniveer scheme.

"It has been proven that what all the parties and opposition parties were saying was correct. Opposition was raising the voices of people. The central government itself was suppressing all the employees of the central government. The way the central government employees voted against the BJP, the BJP has come to its senses a bit and I think they (BJP) will take back their other decisions like the Agniveer scheme very soon, " Bhardwaj said.

Earlier on Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a media Briefing after union cabinet meeting, said about 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Scheme.

Today the Union Cabinet has approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees providing for the assured pension...50 per cent assured pension is the first pillar of the scheme...second pillar will be assured family pension...About 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)...There will be an option for the employees to opt between NPS and UPS," the minister said.

It will be proportionate for lesser service period upto a minimum of 10 years of service.

The Assured Family Pension would be calculated at the rate of 60% of pension of the employee immediately before her or his demise.

The assured minimum pension will be ₹10,000 per month on superannuation after a minimum 10 years of service.

