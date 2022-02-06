The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a cash reward of ₹40 lakh for each member of the U-19 World Cup -winning Indian team. Further, he said that the support staff will be paid ₹25 lakh each.

India beat England in the U-19 World cup final in Antigua on Saturday for a record-extending fifth title.

"I am pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in the #U19CWC final. You have made India proud," tweeted Shah.

In another tweet, Shah said: "Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal."

Further, he congratulated the team on their triumph.

“India is the most successful side in the history of U-19 World Cups and the fifth title is a testament to the robust system and structure we have in place for our age-group cricketers," said Shah.

“The Board takes age-group cricket very seriously and works closely to ensure we remain fluid with our approach to suit the demands of the team amidst the pandemic," he added.

BCCI president Saurav Ganguly also offered words of encouragement for the boys.

"They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp," said Ganguly in a statement.

“I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman – Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy – for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory," he added.

He said that the team has the best structure in place for the age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with them.

Six India players, including captain Yash Dhull, had tested positive for Covid-19 during the group stages of the tournament but the team overcame the crisis to lift the trophy.

"They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten," Ganguly said.

"This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best."

Asked to field first, India bowled out England for 189 after having them at 61 for six at one stage.

Bowling his medium pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-from left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows.

India completed the chase with 14 balls to spare.

With inputs from agencies.

