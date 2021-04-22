The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore have suspended flights from India amid rising number of covid-19 cases in the South Asian country.

According to a communication from Air Arabia, the suspension of travel of passengers from India to UAE will be applicable for a period of 10 days, subject to further extension.

Arrival passengers from India through other countries will also not be allowed into UAE unless the passengers have stayed in a third country for a period of at least 14 days, it added.

A copy of the communication has been reviewed by Mint.

The ban on the entry of Indians in UAE will be effective from 11:59 pm on 24 April.

Meanwhile, Singapore has also suspended flights from India.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, international airline operations between India and Singapore remain suspended, except for international repatriation flights under India’s Vande Bharat Mission," said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The decision by UAE and Singapore comes two days after the UK (United Kingdom) and Hong Kong added India to its red list for travel due to the rising number of covid-19 cases, especially the rise of a highly transmissible variant of the virus.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.