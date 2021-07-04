UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United Arab Emirates has approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fifth vaccine to receive such approval by the Gulf Arab state, the health ministry said in a statement on state news agency WAM on Sunday.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has reported the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants in the country of some 9.2 million people.

Around 73.8% of the UAE's population has received one vaccine dose while 63.7% are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Saturday banned travel to and entry from four countries, including the UAE. The restriction applies to anyone who has been there within the last 14 days.

