The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer tourist visas to Indian passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, reported news agency PTI, quoting local media reports.

In addition to India, the facility will also be extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. This comes as the UAE is looking to slowly ease travel restrictions.

As per the new guidelines, all flyers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well.

Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 2,018 in UAE and the cumulative tally reached 708,302, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Covid test, quarantine rules in UAE

The fresh guidelines come a day after the UAE on Saturday said that Indian passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH is mandatory.

Further, passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.

Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

