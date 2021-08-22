UAE decides to offer tourist visas to Indians, but there's a catch. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the new guidelines, all flyers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well.
Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE.
The coronavirus death toll has reached 2,018 in UAE and the cumulative tally reached 708,302, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Covid test, quarantine rules in UAE
The fresh guidelines come a day after the UAE on Saturday said that Indian passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.
The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.