Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UAE decides to offer tourist visas to Indians, but there's a catch. Details here

UAE decides to offer tourist visas to Indians, but there's a catch. Details here

Premium
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Livemint

In addition to India, the facility will also be extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. This comes as the UAE is looking to slowly ease travel restrictions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer tourist visas to Indian passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, reported news agency PTI, quoting local media reports.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer tourist visas to Indian passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, reported news agency PTI, quoting local media reports.

In addition to India, the facility will also be extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. This comes as the UAE is looking to slowly ease travel restrictions. 

In addition to India, the facility will also be extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. This comes as the UAE is looking to slowly ease travel restrictions. 

As per the new guidelines, all flyers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well. 

As per the new guidelines, all flyers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well. 

Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE. 

Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE. 

The coronavirus death toll has reached 2,018 in UAE and the cumulative tally reached 708,302, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

The coronavirus death toll has reached 2,018 in UAE and the cumulative tally reached 708,302, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

Covid test, quarantine rules in UAE

Covid test, quarantine rules in UAE

The fresh guidelines come a day after the UAE on Saturday said that Indian passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

The fresh guidelines come a day after the UAE on Saturday said that Indian passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH is mandatory. 

For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH is mandatory. 

Further, passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.

Further, passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.

Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!