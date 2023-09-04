Emirates to introduce Premium Economy services to Mumbai and Bengaluru, while airfares of India-UAE set to decrease by 15-30% from September 14.

Dubai's Emirates Airline will introduce Premium Economy services to Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 29, coinciding with the start of the winter peak season.

Airfares for travel from India to UAE are set to decrease by 15-30%, from their summertime highs of ₹40,545 to ₹58,565, beginning from September 14. These reduced fares are expected to remain in the range of ₹17,885 to ₹21,444 and stable until November 1. Afterwards, fares are anticipated to rise again, coinciding with the festival season and the New Year rush.

General Manager of Europe Travel and Tours Basheer Mohammed said, "After an expensive summer, especially for average middle-class families, fares are finally stabilising in the India-UAE sector." He further added, "Currently, fares to the Mumbai and Delhi sectors are from Dh900 ( ₹20,271) to Dh1200 ( ₹27,028.04)" with similar prices for South Indian destinations.

The UAE has seen an increase in inbound travel from 28-39%, with international travellers showing strong interest in exploring the country's offerings according to Atish Thapa, Head of Business and Marketing Middle East, Cleartrip.com, reported Gulf News.

Indian travellers are also staying longer in the UAE. He said, "About 24 per cent of the visitors are staying for four weeks, compared to the 23 per cent choosing to stay for one week," as reported by Gulf News. Around 15 per cent stay for five weeks in UAE which implies that short-term tourists seek a brief getaway and longer-term visitors include those visiting friends and relatives.

As Q4 approaches, the UAE's travel landscape is set for a significant change, with a surge in inbound travel expected, especially from India, which remains the UAE's leading source market for inbound travellers said Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com and Musafir.