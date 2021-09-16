In view of Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased off procedures and coronavirus protocols for entering the country, Ambassador of UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna said on Thursday.

Albanna also said that all visitors from India whether they have tourist visas or work visas will be allowed to enter the UAE with eased protocols of coronavirus.

While sharing details of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from 1 October to 31 March, 2022, the Ambassador said, "We have also created a mechanism to issuing visas and expediting issuing of visas to all people and foreigners to visit the Dubai Expo."

Albanna further said that around 25 million visitors are expected to participate in Dubai Expo 2020 and the presence of over 46,000 organisations from more than 180 countries is registered to do business in the event.

The Ambassador said that Expo 2020 will coincide with the UAE's 50th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for the UAE. The event was earlier scheduled to take place on 20 October, 2020-10 April, 2021.

Albanna said that the event will take place in between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the main site of the event will be a 438 hectares area located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's Western border with Abu Dhabi.

The Ambassador also said that the theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the future", mentioning "theme of the Expo is based on the belief that bringing the world together" and it can "catalyse an exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges".

With agency inputs

