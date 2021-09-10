UAE eases travel restrictions for 15 countries including India

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday said that it will allow the return of fully vaccinated individuals, and holders of valid UAE residence visas from as many as 15 countries, including India, from 12 September.

However, individuals returning to the UAE will have to be inoculated with World Health Organisation-approved covid-19 vaccines.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of UAE said in a joint statement.

"Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE," it said.

"A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure," it added.

Individuals heading for UAE are also required to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required. Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

"Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since the suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry," said the joint statement from NCEMA and ICA.

"All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.