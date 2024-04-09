UAE, Egypt, Vietnam popular among Indian solo travellers: Report

Solo travellers represented about 65 percent of visa applications for the UAE, a report said. The report is based on visa applications submitted for processing for travelling during summer this year on Atlys platform.

More and more Indians are looking for solo travelling to countries like the UAE, Egypt, Singapore and Vietnam, a report said on Tuesday.

Solo travellers represented about 65 percent of visa applications for the UAE, 60 percent for Egypt, 40 percent for Singapore and 45 percent for Vietnam, according to a report by online platform for visa applications Atlys.

Atlys is a mobile visa application app that has e-visa mandate for over 133 countries.

When it came to group tours, around 20 percent of visa applications for such trips were for the UAE, 30 percent for Egypt, 25 percent for Singapore, and 20 percent for Vietnam, it added.

The report further found that men dominated the visa application scene, with 77 percent applying for the UAE, and 71 percent for Singapore.

Meanwhile, 30 percent of women travellers applied for Singapore visas and 25 percent applied for the UAE, it added.

Dubai was popular among travellers from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad while for Vietnam most visa applications were from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, said the report.

Travellers from cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, showed interest in exploring Singapore and people from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi showcase a keen interest in Egypt, it stated.

"We're excited to see such diverse travel interests among Indian travellers wanting to explore overseas destinations," Atlys Founder and CEO Mohak Nahta said.

