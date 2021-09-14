The UAE Embassy in India has advised all visitors and clients to access the official website for necessary information. The UAE embassy has put out a tweet advising all its “visitors and clients" to only visit the official website. “Please avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs," the UAE Embassy tweeted.

Disclaimer!! @UAEembassyIndia advises all its visitors & clients to visit it’s official website for any necessary information by clicking on below link:https://t.co/9gTb14WWeF

Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs pic.twitter.com/PbNcK00CX5 — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) September 8, 2021

Last week, the country lifted the travel ban imposed on India, which came into effect on Sunday. It is estimated that Indians comprise over 25 per cent of the population of the UAE.

The decision to lift the travel ban came as Dubai prepares to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from today (12 September) are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Here are the requirements for arrival in UAE

1) Residents will need to apply via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

2) Residents will have to complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval.

3) They have to present approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

4) In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, should be presented before departure.

5) The passengers will have to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight-day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.