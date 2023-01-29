UAE free trade pact sees rising utilization by Indian exporters1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
During October-December, 17,005 COOs worth $3.33 billion were issued to exporters against $5.45 billion worth of non-oil exports in the quarter.
Abu Dhabi/ New Delhi: Exports benefiting from the India-UAE free trade pact accounted for about 60% of New Delhi’s total non-oil shipments to Abu Dhabi in the December quarter, as against 22% in the July-September period, signifying a sharp pickup in the utilization of the pact, according to data indicated by certificates of origin, reviewed by Mint.
