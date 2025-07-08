UAE Golden Visa offers lifetime residency for ₹23 lakh: Here’s how Indians can apply

The UAE's new Golden Visa system offers lifetime residency to skilled professionals, shifting focus from investment-based eligibility to professional contribution. Currently open to applicants from India and Bangladesh, it aims to diversify the talent pool across various industries. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated8 Jul 2025, 06:33 PM IST
UAE golden visa application process: Once the application is submitted, the UAE will run a background check.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new nomination-based Golden Visa system, offering lifetime residency to skilled professionals.

This marks a new era in the UAE’s talent acquisition policy, one that prioritises professional contribution contrary to its earlier practice of demanding large investments in property or business.

For now, this new visa system has only been extended to India and Bangladesh to test the efficiency of the system.

UAE-based Rayad Group and VFS Global, a visa service provider, have been chosen by the authorities to vet the applicants and then forward them.

How can Indians apply?

If an Indian national wants to apply for the new visa, they must follow a process that involves background checks to determine their eligibility.

The process, as explained by Rayad Kamal, managing director of the Rayad Group, will include the following steps:

  • The application for the golden visa can be submitted through Visa Concierge Service Company (VASCO) centres in India. Another way is applying through the registered offices, online website, or dedicated call centre of the Rayad Group.

  • The applicant can also get a pre-approval from the government of their home country and present the same.
  • Once the application is submitted, the UAE will run a background check, as well as check for anti-money laundering and criminal records.
  • After this, the group will send an application to the government, which has the final say in the process.

Only individuals who are considered fit to contribute to the UAE’s market and businesses will be cleared by the officials.

Who is eligible for the visa?

The nomination-based visa is inviting applications from multiple industries, including middle-class professionals.

Academic professionals like teachers, principals, university faculty, researchers, scientists, experienced nurses, and executives are eligible, along with content creators like YouTubers, podcasters, and e-sports professionals (aged 25 and above).

The UAE's latest move intends to diversify its talent pool beyond ultra-wealthy people and attract global contributors across multiple industries.

According to Hindustan Times, around 5,000 Indians will apply for this new visa system in the next three months.

