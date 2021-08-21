The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has issued fresh guidelines for people travelling from India. According to the new travel guidelines, passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now.

The new circular noted that only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai.

Guidelines for UAE-India travel:

-Passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

-The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

-For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH.

-Passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.

-As per Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities, RT-PCR Test done from the laboratories listed below will not be accepted:

1. Suryam Lab, Jaipur

2. Dr P. BHASIN Pathlabs(p) Ltd, Delhi

3. Noble Diagnostic Centre, Delhi

4. 360 Diagnostic & Health. Services

-Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

-On the ninth day of quarantine, they would have to take a PCR test.

