UAE, Kuwait issue new travel rules for Indian passengers. Check guidelines here

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday issued new travel guidelines for Indians as it looks to open up arrivals in a stagnated manner. This comes days after Kuwait decided to resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures.

1. Indian passport holders, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE.

2. All flyers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well.

3. Passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

4. The UAE has also resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

5. For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH.

7. As per Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities, RT-PCR Test done from the laboratories listed below will not be accepted:

- Suryam Lab, Jaipur

- Dr P. BHASIN Pathlabs(p) Ltd, Delhi

- Noble Diagnostic Centre, Delhi

- 360 Diagnostic & Health. Services

8. Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 2,018 in UAE and the cumulative tally reached 708,302, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Flights to Kuwait

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The Gulf state had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid Covid surge.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April.

