UAE launches $817-million fund to support space programme

The fund will help a large-scale space programme that has already launched a spacecraft into Martian orbit and has exploration intentions for Venus. According to UAE Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed, the initiative would include the start of a national programme for the creation of contemporary radar satellites as well as the establishment of a national fund with a capital of three billion dirhams. The satellites will offer year-round, all-weather images of the world. Applications will include search and rescue as well as the detection of oil spills and ship monitoring.