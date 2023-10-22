Natarajan, 49, won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw. The win ensures he will get Dh 25,000 (5.6 lakh) a month for 25 years

Dubai: Magesh Kumar Natarajan, an Indian project manager, on Friday became the first winner outside the UAE of a new raffle draw that will earn him more than ₹5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years, dramatically changing his fortunes.

Natarajan, 49, won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw. The win ensures he will get Dh 25,000 (5.6 lakh) a month for 25 years.

The project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu is the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside the UAE.

"I faced a lot of challenges in my life and during my studies. Many people from society helped me to complete my education. It's my time to give back to society. I will ensure that my contribution to society reaches needy people," he told PTI.

Natarajan has spent most of his life in Ambur, Tamil Nadu. It was his four-year work assignment in Saudi Arabia from 2019 to earlier this year that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate.

His travels through Dubai exposed him to the city's popular draws. This kindled his interest, leading him to discover Emirates Draw.

It was only when officials from the Emirates Draw made the life-changing call that Magesh genuinely believed that he won.

With this win, Magesh’s priority is to give back to the community and support those in need. In addition, he plans to invest in his daughters' education and secure a brighter future for his family.

"It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life," said the jubilant father of two.

“I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family," said.

Commenting on the latest winner, Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, said, "Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5's unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes."

"Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally," Alawadhi said.

Earlier in July, Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was named the first winner of the FAST 5 draw.

