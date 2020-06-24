UAE says no entry for passengers on Vande Bharat flights

All passengers, including Indian nationals, who hold valid residency permit or work permit, and have approvals from UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to travel to the country, will now also need specific approvals from UAE embassy in New Delhi and UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to travel from India to the Gulf national on VBM flights, the statement added.