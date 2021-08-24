UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days Etihad Airways said on Monday. However, no reason has been provided for the suspension.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for latest regulations," Etihad Help tweeted.

Last week, Etihad Airways had said that Indians with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State could visit Abu Dhabi.

Early in August, the country’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry.

All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, provided they have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure, the Gulf News reported.

As Emirates airline updated its travel rules for UAE residents flying in from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, COVID-19 vaccination certificate is no longer stated as a requirement for entry into Dubai, the report said.

